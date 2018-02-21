Schalke signs U.S. youth international Zyen Jones

Schalke has announced the signing of U.S. youth international striker Zyen Jones.

Jones, 17, will officially join up with the Bundesliga side when he turns 18 in August, and will play for Schalke's Under-19 side for the 2018-19 season.

A product of the Atlanta United academy, Jones impressed on a trial with Schalke after making a name for himself with the U.S. U-17 team.

Jones scored twice at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship last year, but did not make the roster for last fall's U-17 World Cup.

The Georgia native becomes fourth American in the ranks at Schalke, joining Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Nick Taitague.

McKennie has become a regular for the senior side, while Wright is on loan at second-tier club SV Sandhausen and Taitague is competing with Schalke's youth sides.

Jones' signing came the day before fellow U.S. U-17 standout Josh Sargent, on his 18th birthday, inked a professional contract with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.