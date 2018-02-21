Bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos will take on formidable FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Fatorda stadium on Wednesday.

ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos' Miguel Angel Portugal - We have to win for our president

Despite languishing at the end of the table, Dynamos’ coach Miguel Angel Portugal sounded optimistic about his side’s chances against Sergio Lobera’s men on the back of two positive results in their recent matches.

“We always played very well, but we ended up losing. That is the problem for my team. But in the last two matches, we again played well, but managed to draw and win respectively. And I have confidence in all my players. The next few matches are like a final for us. And we want to win all the matches,” the Spanish tactician said on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid youth coach stressed that the players were buying into his philosophy much more now than they had at the start of the season.

“When we played during the first part of the season, a few of the players understood the philosophy. But now, I think we have improved very much. Now, the team is more confident,” Portugal explained.

While the importance of the match from FC Goa’s perspective is huge with regards to their chase of a playoff berth, the Spaniard is only looking for a win, more so for franchise owner Rohan Sharma.

“I know it is a very important match for them (Goa), but for me, the most important thing is a win.

Romeo Fernandes will line up against his former side on Wednesday and Portugal praised the winger for his improvement over the course of the season.

“When Romeo started off with us, his performance was not up to the mark, and he was not a regular,” he stated. “But now, he is a regular player in the team and has improved a lot. I have a lot of confidence in him, and he is a very important player for our team,” Portugal said about the Goa native.

The Spaniard also took aim at the league organizers over the congested scheduling of the league before concluding.

“We play the next four matches in 10 days. So, I need to keep changing my players. I don’t understand the league programme, but for me, I need to change the players. It is impossible for one player to play four matches in 10 days,” he said.

