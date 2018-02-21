Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou has backed Chelsea for victory in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter against Barcelona.

EXTRA TIME: Salomon Kalou tips Chelsea to defeat Barcelona

The reigning Premier League champions will square up against the Spanish giants in the first leg of the round of 16 tie.

And the Cote d’Ivoire international who played a part when the Blues defeated the Camp Nou outfit 3-2 on aggregate in 2012, has shown his support for his former club in tonight’s encounter at Stamford Bridge.