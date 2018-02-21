Aguero weighs legal action after Cup clash

Manchester City and Sergio Aguero are considering legal action after a Wigan Athletic supporter confronted the striker at the end of Monday's FA Cup game, Press Association Sport understands.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in an altercation with a pitch invader after fulltime in Wigan.

In the chaos that followed the full-time whistle at the DW Stadium, television cameras appeared to show Aguero raising his arm to push away a fan who was among the thousands that had entered the pitch.

City's all-time leading scorer Aguero has reported the individual shouted "suck my d***" at him and spat in his ear, with the player and his club due to discuss with lawyers whether they believe a common assault occurred.

It is understood Aguero will face no disciplinary action from the Football Association for his part in the incident as the governing body, who have reminded the striker of his responsibilities, are mindful of the scenario he found himself in.

The FA has confirmed it has charged both Wigan and City for failing to control their players after Fabian Delph was dismissed in the first half of Latics' 1-0 fifth-round victory.

Yet it is also thought players and staff from both sides have avoided punishment from the FA for the half-time row involving City boss Pep Guardiola and his Wigan counterpart Paul Cook.

The managers exchanged heated words on the touchline after Delph's dismissal and the argument continued in the tunnel where TV cameras showed Guardiola having to be restrained by colleagues.

However, it is understood the FA is satisfied that no misconduct took place during the interval.

"Both Wigan Athletic and Manchester City have been charged for failing to control their players in relation to the dismissal of Fabian Delph during last night's Emirates FA Cup fifth-round tie," an FA statement said.

"The clubs have until 6pm on Friday 23 February 2018 to respond.

"In addition, both clubs have been asked to provide their observations following the crowd trouble at the end of the game and have until Monday 26 February 2018 to respond."

Police, who have now launched an investigation, acted to restore order as rival supporters clashed with each other and authorities.

City have not commented but it is understood the Premier League leaders feel the level of stewarding was inadequate and are concerned the safety of players was endangered.

Wigan said they too had started making inquiries.

"Whilst we appreciate that the vast majority of supporters who ran on to the pitch did so spontaneously to celebrate a famous victory, we were disappointed with the action of a minority of supporters who acted in an inappropriate manner," Chief executive Jonathan Jackson said.

"Player and staff safety is of paramount importance and we will conduct a full investigation."

Will Grigg scored a late winner for League One Wigan to end City's quadruple prospects and set up a home tie with Southampton in the quarter-finals.