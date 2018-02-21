Having lost Xola Mlambo to Orlando Pirates during January transfer window, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is wary of losing another midfielder in Ben Motshwari.

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt tells Orlando Pirates target Ben Motshwari to work hard

The 2016/17 Premier Soccer League winning coach has shared some advice to Motshwari.

Like many players who are not getting regular game time at their respective clubs, Motshwari has been the subject of speculation during last month’s transfer window.

Clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have all been linked with the Randfontein-born player, but nothing transpired as the deadline came to shut the transfer window.

Despite being a regular in the 2015/16 campaign, the 26-year-old has represented the Clever Boys on eight occasions this season, and that is due to a knee injury as well as stiff competition for places in the team.

Although the former Trabzon player was on the bench against Kaizer Chiefs at home earlier this month, he is yet to return to taste game time since their league match against Chippa United last month when he came on as a substitute.

“Well, he’s got to work hard. He’s got to work hard and get back into the team,” Hunt said to the media.

“I’m sure, as you can see, we lose players all the time. He hasn’t played a lot and definitely he’ll be back in the team,” he said.

Despite a word of advice from his mentor, Motshwari has found the going tough in the team as he competes with the likes of Thabang Monare, Phumlani Ntshangase, Granwald Scott, Edwin Gyimah and Denis Weidlich among others.

However, with nine games to wrap their PSL campaign, the midfielder could still find his way back into the team and impress the Wits technical team.

Motshwari was unfortunately not registered with Caf for this year's Caf Champions League which is already in full swing.