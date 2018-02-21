Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were both involved in Manchester United training on Tuesday as they prepare to face Sevilla in the Champions League last 16.

Boost for Man Utd as Pogba and Ibrahimovic both train ahead of Sevilla tie

France star Pogba was struck down by a mystery illness ahead of the Red Devils' FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town last weekend.

However, the midfielder was reported to have trained on Sunday and was again involved with the rest of the team as they completed final preparations to face the Spanish side in Wednesday's away first leg.

It remains to be seen if Pogba will start with his form and relationship with manager Jose Mourinho under intense scrutiny, although the manager slammed reports of a falling out with his player as "lies" before the meeting with Huddersfield.

The Red Devils boss told reporters: "When you say 'a lot of speculation' you should say a lot of lies. Because I accept and Paul accepts that he has not been playing well in the last few matches. But that's all.

“It is my problem, it is the player's problem. A big lie that our relationship is not good, a big lie that we don't communicate, a big lie that we don't agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team

“So, be objective and say what we all know: in the last couple of matches he didn't play well. Period. End of story. Now, it's my problem and Paul's problem to deal with it and try to improve his performance level."

Ibrahimovic was also involved at Carrington, the Swedish legend having not featured since the 2-2 draw against Burnley on December 26 as he works his way towards full fitness following a serious knee injury sustained in April.

Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia and Marcus Rashford, who all missed the Huddersfield game, were also present at training.