Matic: Man Utd ready for aggressive Sevilla

Manchester United are expecting Sevilla to play an "aggressive" style in their Champions League knockout tie but are confident they can overcome them, Nemanja Matic says.

United visit the Spanish side on Wednesday for the first leg of their last-16 tie looking to book a quarter-final spot for the first time in four years.

Jose Mourinho's side have suffered defeat in two of their nine matches in 2018 - dropping points at Tottenham and Newcastle United in the Premier League - heading into the clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, while Sevilla are on a three-game winning streak.

And Matic is aware that Vincenzo Montella's side can cause his side trouble over the two legs, and is looking forward to an exciting first game.

“They are a very good team and especially at home, where they have great supporters who cheer them on for 90 minutes,” the midfielder told United's official website.

“We expect they are going to be aggressive from the start. But we know what our jobs are, we know what our qualities are and we are going to be ready.

“We are very happy to be playing in the Champions League again. Sevilla are a great team and this is a great opportunity for us to compare with them, and everyone is very happy that we have a chance to play against them. We respect them a lot, we know they are a very good team and I'm sure on Wednesday it is going to be a good game for the supporters."

Although the 29-year-old expects a tough match, he feels United must push for a few away goals and look to take a big advantage back to Old Trafford.

"It is important to get a good result away from home in the first leg and not to concede a goal," he added.

"It's going to be hard, but we will do our best to get a good result, which is to win. We know what to expect.”