Zesco United clears the air on Coach terms ahead of Caf Confed Cup

Tenant Chembo could be on his way out should Zesco United fail to sail past Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round.

Zesco United clears the air on Coach's terms ahead of the Caf Confed Cup

Zesco United are set to host Jeshi la Kulinda Uchumi (JKU) of Zanzibar in the return leg match on Wednesday.

Zesco were held to a barren draw in the first round, but the club hierarchy seems unpleased with the result.

But Chembo's future has been thrown into doubt after Zesco released along press statement, stressing that the coach is serving in an interim capacity following the departure of Zlatko Krmpotic last season.

“Zesco United wishes to form its soccer fans that Tenant Chembo was appointed as the interim coach.

“On his appointment, the interim coach was mandated by the Club Executive committee to win the 2017 MTN league. We are, therefore, proud to report that our directive to the coach was achieved at the end of the 2017 league.

“We, therefore, wish to advise that the coach is now focused on winning the match that will be played against JKU of Zanzibar at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on 21st February 2018 at 15 hours in the return leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

“For any changes or appointments at the club, all concerned parties will be informed in due course through a press statement,” Zesco General Secretary, Richard Mulenga said in a statement.

Zesco is home to Kenyan trio, Jesse Were, David Owino and Anthony Akumu.