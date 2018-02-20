Besiktas' head of communications has played down talk of the club's interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

Besiktas play down Fellaini interest amid Galatasaray links

The Turkish Super Lig side had been linked with a move for the 30-year-old Belgium international, but latest reports seem to indicate that a transfer to one of their rivals seems more likely.

Both Turkish and English media are reporting that Fellaini has agreed a five-year deal with Galatasaray ahead of his contract at Old Trafford expiring in the summer. With Galatasaray now leading the race to sign the ex-Everton midfielder, the man who was resposible for the 'Come to Besiktas' marketing campaign has distanced his club from Fellaini.

Candas Tolga Isik believes that Besiktas already have an abundance of similar midfielders to Fellaini, including Chile international Gary Medel, Canada's Atiba Hutchinson and Turkish trio Oguzhan Ozyakup, Tolgay Arslan and Necip Uysal.

"I am in charge of communications, not the transfer, but I am not involved in transfers until they let me know," Isik told Goal .

"My job starts when they decide to sign a player. I don’t know anything about Fellaini, but I am not sure we need a player in that position: We have Medel, Atiba, Oguzhan, Tolgay and Necip".

Fellaini has also been linked with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but Besiktas had been seen as the leading destination of the 80-time Belgium international before Galatasaray entered the race.

He is currently sidelined with a knee injury, having been ruled out for six-to-eight weeks at the start of February after picking up the problem in a brief cameo against Tottenham.

As the club waited for results on the extent of the injury, United boss Jose Mourinho urged Fellaini to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, joking with reporters that he "told him sign the contract and shut up.

"I told him don't gamble too much before you know the extent of the injury. I don't know [if he will sign a contract extension]."