Orlando Pirates' latest signing Augustine Mulenga suffers injury setback

Orlando Pirates' new signing Augustine Mulenga has been ruled out of action for at least the next two weeks which will see him miss out on the weekend’s all-important Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against Chippa United.

Mulenga, who is currently the reigning Zambian Footballer of the Year, recently signed from Zambian top-flight outfit Zanaco FC on a three-year-deal, and it widely was believed that the forward would be in line to make his Buccaneers debut against the Chilli Boys on Sunday pending the receival of his work permit.

However, while Mluenga is expected to receive his work permit later this week, according to the club, his debut will now be put on hold for the next two weeks, after he picked up an injury in training.

“Newly signed attacker Augustine Mulenga looks set to miss out the game against Chippa United at the weekend,” a statement on Pirates’ official website read.

“The 27-year old, who is expected to get his work permit later this week injured himself in training and is expected to be out for at least two weeks,” it added.

“According to the Bucs medical staff, Mulenga strained his knee after attempting to shoot whilst in an awkward position. The Zambian international has since seen a specialist who has allayed fears of any extensive damage and has recommended that the player rest and treat his strain,” the statement explained.

The Zambian who was most recently on show with the national team at the now concluded African Nations Championship (Chan) finals in Morocco will now join several other Buccaneers on the sidelines including another of Pirates’ January signings in full-back Diamond Thopola.

“Meanwhile, Diamond Thopola remains doubtful to make the 18-man squad that will travel to his former employers the Chilli Boys. The full back is still nursing a quad strain injury he suffered in Pirates’ 2-0 win over Ajax Cape Town,” the statement concluded.