Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda credits God for success

Despite coming close to seeing his career at Mamelodi Sundowns coming to an end, midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has credited God for his resilience on his way to the top.

The former Black Leopards player saw his goal in their 4-1 win against Bloemfontein Celtic in December voted PSL's Goal of the Month by football fans around the country.

During the announcement at the PSL offices in Parktown on Monday, Mabunda admitted it was never easy to break into the star-studded Sundowns line-up.

The 29-year-old midfielder revealed that God has given him a task and it is important to acknowledge that it will not always be easy.

“Many people know the journey I’ve been through. It was never easy, but I believe that it needs a person to be focused on what you believe in,” said Mabunda.

“If God has given you a task, one thing you should know is that it will not be easy, and many people give up along the way and yet want God to reveal himself unto them. In most cases, people who give up are never remembered, and it is through grace that I’m able to be one of the people remembered today, because of the journey I’ve been through,” added the midfielder.

Mabunda joined the Brazilians in 2013 from Lidoda Duvha, but he failed to make his mark, before he being loaned out to Free State Stars in the 2014/15 season.

However, Pitso Mosimane recalled him and handed him an opportunity to resurrect his career at one of the biggest clubs in South African football – and since then, Mabunda has never looked back.

Speaking about his contribution for the 2016 African champions, Mabunda said he was proud to become one of the most crucial members of Mosimane’s team.

As a result, Mabunda has formed a solid partnership with skipper, Hlompho Kekana and has also cemented his spot in the Bafana Bafana set up.

“We have to face challenges as human beings because the Bible says no weapon formed against us shall prosper. The Bible doesn’t say the weapons won’t be formed,” added the Bafana international.

"That is why I have so much faith in God, and I believe that every encounter or challenge that I face, it is just a way of me moving to another level. Today, I’m very proud to be one of the important players in the team, even though people may have discounted my value in the beginning. But, you know when God says yes, nobody can say no.” concluded the anchorman.

Mabunda will be expected to play a crucial role when Sundowns welcome his former side Free State Stars on Wednesday night.