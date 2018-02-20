Mathare United custodian Robert Mboya is a happy man after keeping his first clean sheet of the season against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

Mathare United keeper speaks on first clean sheet this season

The ‘slum boys’ battled to a barren draw against the soldiers in week three of the Kenyan Premier League at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Mboya, who rejoined the club in January 2017 from Kariobangi Sharks, has been a regular in the team manning the posts in the opening three matches where we have picked seven points.

After conceding twice in the identical 2-1 wins over Vihiga United and Nzoia Sugar, the 24-year-old was at his usual composed self to earn us a point on the road that ensured we remain top of the league standings.

“I am happy that I did not concede because that is always the target in every match. It is a plus for me and the team. I hope we are going to keep more in the upcoming matches,” Mboya told the club’s official website.

“Ulinzi Stars is a tough side and keeping a clean sheet against them shows that my understanding with the defenders is improving. We are capable of doing even better against tougher opponents.”

Mboya is expected to face stiff competition from Wycliffe Kasaya, who has since recovered from a knee injury and is now available for selection in consequent matches.