Jose Mourinho's Manchester United travel to Sevilla on Wednesday as the Portuguese continues his crusade for a third Champions League crown.

Sevilla vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan would put the Red Devils in a strong position ahead of the return leg of the last-16 clash, with the Old Trafford outfit set on picking up their second European trophy in two years.

Sevilla themselves have become something of European specialists lately, having picked up three back-to-back Europa League titles from 2013-14 to 2015-16.

With Man Utd having won that trophy last year, Wednesday's clash will be a battle of two sides fighting to prove they belong in Europe's top-tier club competition.

Squads & Team News

Simon Kjaer is an option for Vincenzo Montella as the centre-back makes a return after having to deal with a back issue, though he is unlikely to start.

Meanwhile, Sebastien Corchia will miss the clash due to a groin injury, Joaquin Correa is a doubt after picking up a knock and Miguel Layun is cup-tied with Porto.

Luis Muriel may get the nod ahead of Wissam Ben Yedder at the head of attack, with the former having rested during Saturday's clash with Las Palmas.

Former Manchester City attacker Nolito has recovered from injury and is at Montella's disposal.

Potential Sevilla starting XI: Rico; Jesus Navas, Mercado, Lenglet, Escudero; N'Zonzi, Banega; Sarabia, Vazquez, Correa; Luis Muriel.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues his recovery from a knee injury, ruling him out of contention, though Romelu Lukaku would likely have started anyway had the Swede been fit.

In defence, Eric Bailly's return to the pitch in added time against Huddersfield suggests Mourinho might reinstall the Ivorian at centre-back against Sevilla, while Paul Pogba's inclusion is likely to be a last-minute decision.

Potential Barcelona starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Matic, Pogba; Martial, Lingard, Alexis; Lukaku.

Match Preview

Manchester City's dominance of the Premier League and a Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol City means Man Utd's only real hopes of silverware this season rest on their performances in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The good news for the Red Devils is that manager Jose Mourinho is something of a Europe specialist, having won two Champions League crowns and a Europa League title throughout his career.

Problems with inconsistency throughout his ranks could continue to pose a problem for Mourinho, though a convincing win in Spain would lay down a marker for the remainder of the season.

As for Sevilla, Montella's side have been in good form lately and a return to action for former Man City man Nolito gives the Italian additional options ahead of welcoming the Premier League side to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Having won three back-to-back Europa League titles until Man Utd's win last season, the Rojiblancos will be eager to prove they are ready to make the step up with a two-legged victory over one of the most historied clubs in world football.