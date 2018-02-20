Ulinzi Stars will not take advantage of AFC Leopards' poor start to the season when they face each other this weekend.

Ulinzi Stars will not take advantage of 'struggling' AFC Leopards

Just like AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars had a faulty start to the season, having dropped five points in the last two games. The Soldiers drew 0-0 with Mathare United last weekend, a result that came at the backdrop of a solitary loss to Sony Sugar.

Ulinzi tactician Dunstan Nyaudo will travel to Machakos on Sunday clearly aware that he will be facing an equally wounded side but with no plans of taking advantage of the already bad situation at the Den.

“Every big team goes through a difficult period and I think that is what AFC Leopards are experiencing at the moment, but we do not want to focus on their issues, rather our strength and what we need to improve on.

“We want to play it on the pitch and of course we will go there to give all for a win,” Nyaudo told the club's official portal.

Leopards, who are away in Madagascar for Caf Confederation Cup return leg match, have not registered a single win this campaign, both at the domestic and at continental fronts.

“AFC Leopards is a big team and they play more to the wave of their crowd; that is what pushes them more and of course they are an attacking team but tend to overstep their midfield with a lot of long balls. This is one area we have to really deal with when we get to play them and we will work on it.”

Ulinzi Stars is placed sixth on the log with four points while Ingwe are 15th with one point on the log.