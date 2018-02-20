Mamelodi Sundowns are set to lock horns with Free State Stars in what can only be described as a clash between Premier Soccer League (PSL) title contenders on Wednesday evening.

Luc Eymael is a top coach, admits Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Prior to the start of the current campaign, not many would have given Ea Lla Koto a chance considering their struggles of last season, but after bringing on board Belgian tactician Luc Eymael at the beginning of the term, Stars have undergone a remarkable revival where they have been in the form of their lives and are currently six points adrift of the log leaders.

This has led Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to laud his opposite number for the work he has done, describing him as a ‘top coach’ and expressed his wariness ahead of the clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

"Luc is a top coach. Everywhere he has been - at Polokwane City, Bloemfontein Celtic and now at Stars - he has left a legacy," Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sowetan.

"If you look at the way Stars play, they are playing as a team. What is important for us is to pay respect to them but also win the game," he added.

Meanwhile, with Sundowns currently occupying top position and with a four-point lead over closest rivals Kaizer Chiefs intact, the 53-year-old is hoping to not repeat the same mistake of last season where they paid the price for their success on several fronts as they fell by the wayside.

"Last year is a different story compared to now, but this year I can say we made sure we have enough personnel in the team," he said.

"It's not easy competing in all fronts. We are competing in the Nedbank Cup, the league and Caf. So, which one do you prioritise? It's not easy but we have learned our lesson from last season," he concluded.