Kenyan international Ayub Timbe has fully recovered from an ankle injury suffered late last year in the Chinese second division league.

Ayub Timbe shakes off injury ahead of Chinese Super League kick off

Timbe sustained a nasty injury last September in Beijing Renhe’s 2-0 win over Dalian Yifang on September 2.

But the speedy Kenyan winger has fully shaken off the injury and ready for the new season in the top Chinese League.

“Recovered and ready. Let the games begin,” Timbe announced on his Instagram account.

Timbe, 25 played a crucial role in Beijing Renhe’s promotion to the National Super League last season. Renhe will kick-off their CSL campaign with an away fixture to Chong Ging Dang on March 3.

Timbe’s return to action will also be welcome news to Harambee Stars caretaker coach Stanley Okumbi ahead of the forthcoming Africa Nations Qualifiers against Ghana in September.