ISL 2017-18: FC Goa v Delhi Dynamos - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

FC Goa will look to do the double over Delhi Dynamos on Wednesday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. A win against the rock-bottom side would keep them in the hunt for a play-off spot.

Date

Wednesday, February 21

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

FC GOA:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: Manuel Lanzarote



Key Players: Ferran Corominas, Edu Bedia

DELHI DYNAMOS:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Paulinho Dias

GAME PREVIEW

FC Goa take on Delhi Dynamos in a must win clash in Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday in Goa. Sergio Lobera's boys, who are currently struggling at the sixth position in the league table, need a win in in order to stay in the race for a play-off spot.

The Gaurs are currently on a four-match winless streak. They have lost three out of their last four games out of which two were on home soil.

The only advantage they have over their immediate rivals is that they have two games in-hand as compared to the likes of Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa will be missing the services of star player Manuel Lanzarote. The Spaniard has been one of their key players this season. He has scored eight goals and has five assists to his name. Unfortunately, the midfielder has picked up four yellow cards and thus will serve a one-match suspension. New signing Hugo Boumous is likely to take Lanzarote's place in the starting XI.

It will be interesting to see if Lobera decides to start with two foreign defenders given how leaky they have been at the back. They are the only side in the ISL who have conceded in every match of the season.

Delhi Dynamos are currently placed at the bottom of the league table with 11 points from 14 matches. Mathematically, Miguel Angel Portugal's men cannot make it to the play-off stage. They cannot even make it to the top six and qualify directly for the Super Cup. Thus, they will only look to salvage some pride from their remaining four matches.

Dynamos are on the back of a 1-0 win over NorthEast United in Guwahati. They have played lesser games as compared to NorthEast and ATK which means that there is a window of opportunity to not finish at the bottom come the end of the season. A win over FC Goa will take them to the eighth position relegating NorthEast United and ATK to last and second last positions respectively.

Former FC Goa winger Manuel Arana will be motivated to prove a point against Sergio Lobera. The FC Goa coach has admitted that Arana wasn't among the chief protagonists in his squad and hence, was allowed to join Dynamos.

Can FC Goa finally register a win at home and remain in the race for a play0off spot or will Delhi Dynamos snatch away three crucial points and climb up the ISL ladder?