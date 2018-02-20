Tanzania giants Simba are expecting a tough test in the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup away to Gendarmerie in Djibouti.

Djuma: We know the game against Gendarmerie will be tough

Simba won 4-0 from in the first leg played a week ago in Dar es Salaam and Assistant Coach, Masoud Djuma, has revealed that they expect a tough 90 minutes but their target is to qualify for the next round.

“We came here with much confidence because of the victory we got on the first leg. We know today’s game can be tight for us because we are playing away from home, but our aim is to win again and qualify for the next round," said Djuma.

Simba's Captain John Bocco, who will miss the match due to an ankle injury sustained in a domestic league game against Mwadui last Thursday, has also aired his confidence with his fellow players winning the game.

Bad news for Tanzanian side though is they will miss their number one goalkeeper Aishi Manula who injured his hand in the team’s training on Monday and Emmanuel Mseja is expected to start the game today.