Former ATK coach Jose Molina sacked by Mexican club Atletico San Luis

Mexican second division side Atletico San Luis sacked Spanish coach Jose Molina from the manager's role on Sunday, February 18th. The former ATK coach lost his job after his side lost six out of their eight matches in the league.

Atletico San Luis are currently at the rock-bottom position in the Ascenso MX league table with four points from eight matches. The team, under Molina, has won just a single game and drawn once. The Mexican side has appointed Alfonso Sosa as their technical director to replace the Spaniard.

In an official statement, the club stated, "We appreciate and recognize the talent, dedication and professionalism with which José Molina acted during his stay in our club and we wish him the best in the future."