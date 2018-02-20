Marchisio could make MLS move as he prepares for Juventus exit

Claudio Marchisio is likely to leave Juventus this summer with MLS a possible destination, Goal understands.

The midfielder has not featured for the Italian giants in their last two games, a Champions League clash with Tottenham and a Serie A derby against Torino.

Indeed, manager Massimiliano Allegri has preferred Stefano Sturaro in recent weeks, handing the midfielder a start against Torino at Marchisio's expense.

Marchisio's wife, Roberta Sinopoli, subsequently vented her anger on Instagram, writing: "Tolerance reaches the line of reciprocal respect but, once it is past that, it is transformed."

The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2016, when a knee problem ruled him out of the European Championship, and has played just 10 times in Serie A this term - missing seven games at the beginning of the season with a similar injury.

His contract does not expire until 2020, but he could now leave this summer, with a move to America the most likely solution.

Marchisio has previously said that he would never join another Italian club out of respect for Juve and the club's fans, with whom he has an excellent relationship.

“The only thing I’ll say on my future is that I am fine now and want to help my teammates. That is all I am thinking about,” he said in February.

“I still have a long contract with Juventus, but I’ve always said you never can tell in football. Even if something were to happen, I would never, ever wear another jersey in ​Serie A.

“I repeat, I have a long contract and am happy here. I train every day with great determination, despite having important injury problems, because I am still highly-motivated and want to win.”

Marchisio made his Juve debut in 2005, and has since won six Serie A titles, as well as three Supercoppa Italiana titles and three Coppa Italias.