Sports Cabinet Secretary put football cartels on notice

Sports and Heritage Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa has declared war on football ‘cartels’ as he takes over the leadership of sports in the country.

Achesa, who replaced Hassan Wario as the Sports CS, fired the warning shot to sports administrators with a direct message to Football Kenya Federation; still recovering from a shock exit of Paul Put, who resigned as Harambee Stars coach on Monday.

“I won't entertain cartels in football who have been derailing the sports in this country,” Echesa reiterated.

The former pugilist also made it clear that he will not tolerate shrewd selection of players to the national team, Harambee Stars.

“Most of the players that get call(ed) to Harambee Stars are always old players with old bones while the energetic one are denied chances because they lack ‘Godfathers’. This will not happen!”

Harambee Stars are set to play Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in September.