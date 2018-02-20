Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is wary of Eden Hazard, but warned his team there was more to Chelsea than just the star attacker.

The La Liga leaders visit Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Hazard, who has scored six goals in his past six games, shapes as being a major threat to Barca.

But while Rakitic is aware of the Belgium international's talent, he said his team could not afford to simply focus on Hazard.

"For me, he is [world class]," the Croatian told a news conference.

"He's maybe the most important player for Chelsea, but we know Chelsea are not only Hazard.

"For sure, we have to be ready to stop him, we know he's really fast and goes one against one. His last games, he's in very good form so we have to be ready for him.

"But also for the whole team. It will be a very special game and we have to enjoy it together."