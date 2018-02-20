Yanga have decided to give support to APR in their important game because they are also coming from East Africa.

Young Africans Supports Rwanda's APR FC in Seychelles

"APR are our neighbor, we are going to awtch their game on Tuesday evening and we will support them because we are all coming from East Africa," said Yanga manager Hafidh Saleh.

Yanga are in Seychelles for the second lega clash against St. Louis in Caf Champions League.

APR FC will be eyeing a crucial away win today when they face Anse Réunion in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round at Stade Linite Victoria in Seychelles.

The head coach, Jimmy Mulisa, will be hoping to win, the away game after an inspiring first leg win which saw APR thrash their Seychelles rivals 4-0 in Kigali.

“We are a better team, our target now is to reach as far as we possibly can in the Confederation Cup,” said Mulisa.

In the first leg in Kigali, earlier this month, APR beat Anse Réunion 4-0, as the military side ensured a bright start to their continental campaign at home.

Djihad Bizimana netted a hat trick while Isaa Bigirimana scored the other goal as the military side ensured a bright start to their continental campaign.