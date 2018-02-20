1. Said Juma Makapu

5 most versatile players in Ligi Kuu Bara

Makapu has stood tall and has been a defensive bed rock for Young Africa ever since he joined the club. Although he is not as effective as he was as a midfielder, he still gets the job done in the center of defense

2. Asante Kwasi

Simba have the best of seasons so far, and Asante Kwasi has been reasonably consistent with his performances for Simba. Capable of playing as a left-back, left wing-back and a central defender, the Ghanain is one of the most versatile players in the Ligi Kuu Bara at the moment.

3. James Kotei

James Kotei has been the one-man solution for all of Simba injury problems this season. Capable of playing as a right-back, winger, and attacking midfielder, central defender and even as a central midfielder, Kotei has performed a quality job whenever and wherever he has been called upon.

4. Nicholas Gyan

Gyan has played so many positions for Simba until now that it is no longer clear which his preferred position his. This season alone, the Ghana international star has played as a right winger, attacking midfielder and centre-forward.

5. Himid Mao

The versatility of Mao is shown by the fact that he has played in more positions than any other player in teams he has represented for. Himid Mao has played on both flanks, center of midfield, at wing-back or at full-back and sometimes as a central defender