Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd to get Varane in three-way Neymar to Madrid deal

Man Utd to get Varane in three-way Neymar deal

Manchester United could be set to benefit from Real Madrid's pursuit of Neymar as it could give the English side the chance to sign Raphael Varane, Don Balon says.

The European champions are not giving up in their desire to sign the Brazilian from Paris Saint-Germain and their attempts to sign him could spark a triangle of moves among three top sides.

United have long been linked with Varane and will try to sign him this summer, and a big offer will only help boost Madrid's offensive to land Neymar.

PSG are said to be hoping to lure Marcos Rojo from Old Trafford, however, while Madrid would target Leonardo Bonucci to restore their defence.

Bale and Benzema know summer move awaits

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have been made aware that Real Madrid plan on selling them in the next transfer window, Mundo Deportivo claims.

Two thirds of the iconic attack nicknamed BBC will likely depart in the summer as the European champions look to replenish their options and give Cristiano Ronaldo new support, continuing their pursuit of Neymar.

Bale has options in the Premier League, with Manchester United and his former team Tottenham Hotspur interested, while Benzema is considering an offer from China and a return to France.

Tottenham prepare new Zaha bid

Tottenham Hotspur will make a renewed effort to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace this summer, The Mirror claims.

Spurs have long held an interest in the England international and hope to convince their city neighbours to sell at the end of the season.

However, Chelsea and Manchester City are said to hold an interest in him.

Liverpool eye Lyon prospect

Liverpool want to sign Mohamed Bahlouli from Lyon this summer, according to France Football.

The 17-year-old has played for the club at Under-19 and reserve level, and has attracted interest from across Europe with his goalscoring displays.

Jurgen Klopp's men, however, are at the head of the queue.

Marchisio could leave Juve

Claudio Marchisio could leave Juventus for MLS this summer.

The Italy international is struggling for game time at the Serie A giants, but does not want to move to another Italian club.

De Vrij has Inter agreement

Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij has already agreed to join Inter in the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serie A club confirmed on Monday that they had withdrawn from contract talks with the centre-back, clearing the path for him to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

And Inter have apparently moved quickly to secure his signature, with the player agreeing a five-year contract worth a basic €4.2 million per season.

Barca near €30m Arthur signing

Barcelona are on the cusp of reaching a €30 million agreement with Gremio for midfielder Arthur, according to Mundo Deportivo.

After several talks in recent months, a recent discussion between Barca director Robert Fernandez and the Brazilian side's president and other directors has seen negotiations take a big step forward.

Barca could pay €30m to sign the 21-year-old this summer, but could see that price lowered by €5m if they agree to loan him back to Gremio.

Hazard 'happy' at Chelsea amid Madrid links

Eden Hazard insists he is happy at Chelsea and is not thinking about his future, despite constant links to Real Madrid.

The Belgian is reportedly one of the capital club's top targets as they look to improve a squad that has struggled in La Liga until recent weeks. But Hazard stayed quiet on a potential move, suggesting there is no reason to leave Stamford Bridge yet.

"I'm just happy here. Like you say, I have two years left on my contract," he said. "I'm happy here, my family is happy here. Now I'm just focused on the game [and until] the end of the season.

"I don't think much about the future because you never know what happens in the future, but I'm just happy here."

Arsenal target Fekir on the move?

Nabil Fekir's agent has suggested the Lyon star could be on the move at the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal said to be leading the race to sign him.

And his representative Jean-Pierre Bernes has suggested his future remains open.

"Will Fekir still be at Lyon next season? It's too early to talk about it," the agent told Telefoot.

"We have time, that's the straight line. There are important goals and he is already in a big club. After considering my relationship with [president] Jean-Michel Aulas, we will make the best decision."

Man Utd target De Vrij set for free transfer

Lazio have confirmed Stefan de Vrij will leave the club at the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal.

Sporting director Igli Tare says the Serie A side have "withdrawn the proposal" and will part ways when his contract expires in the summer.

The Netherlands international has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in previous transfer windows.

Reds to reward Mane

Liverpool are ready to put improved terms to Sadio Mane, according to the Liverpool Echo.

His current deal is already set to run until 2021, but the Reds are prepared to discuss a new deal after seeing the Senegalese star become a key figure alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Asensio has Premier League offers

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have put offers to Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, reports Diario Gol.

The 22-year-old has sparked transfer talk as he struggles for regular starts amid fierce competition at Santiago Bernabeu.

Malcom move expected

Arsenal and Tottenham have seen the transfer path cleared in their ongoing pursuit of Malcom, with Bordeaux boss Gustavo Poyet confirming that the Brazilian is likely to leave in the near future.

The highly-rated 20-year-old became a much sought-after asset during the winter transfer window, with two north London rivals marking him out as a top target.

Sandro shrugs off transfer talk

Alex Sandro claims to have ignored links to Chelsea and Manchester United, with Juventus having fended off the regular rounds of transfer talk.

Interest from the Blues first emerged in the summer of 2017, with Antonio Conte reported to be in the market for a new left-back, while the Red Devils were reported to have joined the chase by January.

Lewandowski ignoring Real rumours

Robert Lewandowski has reiterated his full commitment to Bayern Munich as he continues to ignore links to Real Madrid.

The prolific Poland international is among those who continue to be mentioned as possible additions during a summer overhaul at Santiago Bernabeu.

