Victor Moses has been crowned 2018 NFF Player of the Year after edging out Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Lobi Stars’ Anthony Okpotu.

Victor Moses wins 2018 NFF Player of the Year Award

The 27-year-old had a stellar 2016-17 season helping Chelsea win the English Premier League title which meant a return to continental football for the London side.

More remarkably was his transformation - under Antonio Conte - from an out-and-out winger to a wing-back and also, having to enjoy a season where the injury problems that had threatened his promising career were curtailed as he appeared in a career-high 40 games, scoring four goals in all competitions for the Blues.