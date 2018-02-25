Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.

The Champions League and Europa League continued in midweek, with the likes of, Man Utd, Arsenal and Celtic all taking to the field.

The Premier League returns at the weekend, though it is not a full card of games as Arsenal face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.

All live football matches on UK TV this week

Friday, February 23, 2018

Match

Competition

Kick-off time (GMT)

Channel

Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix

Hyundai A-League

08:50

BT Sport 1

Mainz v Wolfsburg

Bundesliga

19:30

BT Sport 1

Livingston v Dundee United

Scottish Championship

19:35

BBC ALBA

Hull City v Sheffield United

Championship

19:45

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Strasbourg v Montpellier

Ligue 1

19:45

BT Sport 3

Deportivo La Coruna v Espanyol

La Liga

20:00

Sky Sports Red Button



Saturday, February 24, 2018

Match

Competition

Kick-off time (GMT)

Channel

Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets

Hyundai A-League

06:35

BT Sport 2

Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United

Hyundai A-League

08:50

BT Sport 2

Perth Glory v Melbourne City

Hyundai A-League

11:00

BT Sport 2

Man Utd U18 v Everton U18

U18 Premier League

11:00

MUTV

Celta Vigo v Eibar

La Liga

12:00

Sky Sports Red Button

Liverpool U18 v Wolves U18

U18 Premier League

12:00

LFCTV

Union Berlin v Sandhausen

Bundesliga 2

12:00

BT Sport 1

Leicester City v Stoke City

Premier League

12:30

Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Scottish Premiership

12:30

Sky Sports Football

Man City Women v Chelsea Ladies

FA Women's Super League

12:30

BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD

Watford v Everton

Premier League

17:30

BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD

Werder Bremen v Hamburg

Bundesliga

17:30

BT Sport 2

Fulham v Wolves

Championship

17:30

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Leganes v Las Palmas

La Liga

17:30

Sky Sports Red Button

Barcelona v Girona

La Liga

19:45

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Inter Milan v Benevento

Serie A

19:45

BT Sport 2

Pacos de Ferreira v Benfica

Primeira Liga

20:30

FreeSports



Sunday, February 25, 2018

Match

Competition

Kick-off time (GMT)

Channel

Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers

Hyundai A-League

08:00

BT Sport 2

Villarreal v Getafe

La Liga

11:00

Sky Sports Red Button

Ajax v ADO Den Haag

Eredivisie

11:30

Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Red Button

Crotone v SPAL

Serie A

11:30

BT Sport 3

Pune City v Goa

Indian Super League

12:00

BritAsiaTV

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

12:00

Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Aberdeen v Celtic

Scottish Premiership

13:30

Sky Sports Football

Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven

Eredivisie

13:30

Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Red Button

Sassuolo v Lazio

Serie A

14:00

BT Sport 3

Bordeaux v Nice

Ligue 1

14:00

BT Sport ESPN

Man Utd v Chelsea

Premier League

14:05

Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke 04

Bundesliga

14:30

BT Sport 2

Athletic Bilbao v Malaga

La Liga

15:15

Sky Sports Red Button

Lyon v St Etienne

Ligue 1

16:00

BT Sport ESPN

Arsenal v Man City

Carabao Cup Final

16:30

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

RB Leipzig v FC Cologne

Bundesliga

17:00

BT Sport 2

Juventus v Atalanta

Serie A

17:00

BT Sport 3

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town

Welsh Premier League

17:15

S4C

Valencia v Real Sociedad

La Liga

17:30

Sky Sports Red Button

Sevilla v Atletico Madrid

La Liga

19:45

Sky Sports Football

Roma v AC Milan

Serie A

19:45

BT Sport 1

PSG v Marseille

Ligue 1

20:00

BT Sport 3

Portimonense v FC Porto

Primeira Liga

20:15

FreeSports



How to watch football for free in the UK

There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.

National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.

Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.

See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.

Match

Competition

Kick-off time (GMT)

Channel

Livingston v Dundee United

Scottish Championship

Feb 23 | 19:35

BBC ALBA

Pacos de Ferreira v Benfica

Primeira Liga

Feb 24 | 20:30

FreeSports

Pune City v Goa

Indian Super League

Feb 25 | 12:00

BritAsiaTV

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town

Welsh Premier League

Feb 25 | 17:15

S4C

Portimonense v FC Porto

Primeira Liga

Feb 25 | 20:15

FreeSports



Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .

On Channel 5 , you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship , which airs on Saturdays at 21:00 .

Sky Sports News , which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.

How to legally stream football in the UK

As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.

Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.

BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app , through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.

The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer , which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.