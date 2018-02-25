Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!
There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.
The Champions League and Europa League continued in midweek, with the likes of, Man Utd, Arsenal and Celtic all taking to the field.
The Premier League returns at the weekend, though it is not a full card of games as Arsenal face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.
To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.
All live football matches on UK TV this week
Friday, February 23, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix
|Hyundai A-League
|08:50
|BT Sport 1
|Mainz v Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|19:30
|BT Sport 1
|Livingston v Dundee United
|Scottish Championship
|19:35
|BBC ALBA
|Hull City v Sheffield United
|Championship
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
|Strasbourg v Montpellier
|Ligue 1
|19:45
|BT Sport 3
|Deportivo La Coruna v Espanyol
|La Liga
|20:00
|Sky Sports Red Button
Saturday, February 24, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets
|Hyundai A-League
|06:35
|BT Sport 2
|Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United
|Hyundai A-League
|08:50
|BT Sport 2
|Perth Glory v Melbourne City
|Hyundai A-League
|11:00
|BT Sport 2
|Man Utd U18 v Everton U18
|U18 Premier League
|11:00
|MUTV
|Celta Vigo v Eibar
|La Liga
|12:00
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Liverpool U18 v Wolves U18
|U18 Premier League
|12:00
|LFCTV
|Union Berlin v Sandhausen
|Bundesliga 2
|12:00
|BT Sport 1
|Leicester City v Stoke City
|Premier League
|12:30
|Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD
|Kilmarnock v Hibernian
|Scottish Premiership
|12:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Man City Women v Chelsea Ladies
|FA Women's Super League
|12:30
|BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD
|Watford v Everton
|Premier League
|17:30
|BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD
|Werder Bremen v Hamburg
|Bundesliga
|17:30
|BT Sport 2
|Fulham v Wolves
|Championship
|17:30
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
|Leganes v Las Palmas
|La Liga
|17:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Barcelona v Girona
|La Liga
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
|Inter Milan v Benevento
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 2
|Pacos de Ferreira v Benfica
|Primeira Liga
|20:30
|FreeSports
Sunday, February 25, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Hyundai A-League
|08:00
|BT Sport 2
|Villarreal v Getafe
|La Liga
|11:00
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Ajax v ADO Den Haag
|Eredivisie
|11:30
|Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Red Button
|Crotone v SPAL
|Serie A
|11:30
|BT Sport 3
|Pune City v Goa
|Indian Super League
|12:00
|BritAsiaTV
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|12:00
|Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD
|Aberdeen v Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|13:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven
|Eredivisie
|13:30
|Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Red Button
|Sassuolo v Lazio
|Serie A
|14:00
|BT Sport 3
|Bordeaux v Nice
|Ligue 1
|14:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|Man Utd v Chelsea
|Premier League
|14:05
|Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD
|Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke 04
|Bundesliga
|14:30
|BT Sport 2
|Athletic Bilbao v Malaga
|La Liga
|15:15
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Lyon v St Etienne
|Ligue 1
|16:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|Arsenal v Man City
|Carabao Cup Final
|16:30
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
|RB Leipzig v FC Cologne
|Bundesliga
|17:00
|BT Sport 2
|Juventus v Atalanta
|Serie A
|17:00
|BT Sport 3
|Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town
|Welsh Premier League
|17:15
|S4C
|Valencia v Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|17:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Sevilla v Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football
|Roma v AC Milan
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
|PSG v Marseille
|Ligue 1
|20:00
|BT Sport 3
|Portimonense v FC Porto
|Primeira Liga
|20:15
|FreeSports
How to watch football for free in the UK
There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.
National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.
Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.
See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Livingston v Dundee United
|Scottish Championship
|Feb 23 | 19:35
|BBC ALBA
|Pacos de Ferreira v Benfica
|Primeira Liga
|Feb 24 | 20:30
|FreeSports
|Pune City v Goa
|Indian Super League
|Feb 25 | 12:00
|BritAsiaTV
|Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town
|Welsh Premier League
|Feb 25 | 17:15
|S4C
|Portimonense v FC Porto
|Primeira Liga
|Feb 25 | 20:15
|FreeSports
Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .
On Channel 5 , you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship , which airs on Saturdays at 21:00 .
Sky Sports News , which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.
How to legally stream football in the UK
As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.
Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.
BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app , through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.
The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.
Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer , which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.