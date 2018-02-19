Yanga Africans star striker Obrey Chirwa has confirmed that he is happy to remain at club for the time being but has not ruled out a departure in the future.

Breaking: Chirwa dispels Yanga exit rumors

The 24-year-old has long been linked with a switch to arc rivals Simba and Azam FC next season after his Yanga contract expires.

Chirwa who didn’t travel with the squad to Syschels due to an injury sustained during Yanga’s last League match versus Majimaji has dispelled the rumors linking him with moves to Simba or Azam.

"I am surprised by the news I am seeing on the papers and Radio stations talking about me leaving Yanga and joining Simba. The story is not true I am still a Yanga player and my target is to sing a new contract after the end of this season," said Chirwa.

The Zambian International has scored 11 goals for Yanga in the Ligi Kuu this season and he has been on fine form that has drawn interest from many clubs.