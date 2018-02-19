With the race for this season's PSL title gathering momentum, Mamelodi Sundowns are set to host Free State Stars on Wednesday, a team seen as a dark horse.

Mamelodi Sundowns cannot afford to underestimate Free State Stars, says Aubrey Ngoma

For the Brazilians, the mission is to do well at home and widen the gap on the PSL log table, but winger Aubrey Ngoma is wary of Ea Lla Koto.

Sundowns sit at the summit with 38 points from 20 matches and a win will ease their concerns considering the pressure exerted by the second-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Cape Town City player reckons Stars have experienced campaigners and are not placed fourth by luck or fluke.

"You can never underestimate what they have done this season. They are a team that is on form and we need to approach it with the right frame of mind," Ngoma said to The Sowetan.

Under the guidance of coach Luc Eymael, the Bethlehem-based side has turned from being relegation candidates into title challengers this season.

The Belgian has led Stars to massive wins over SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City, and this sends a strong message to the Sundowns bench.

With both sides separated by six points, Stars are not under pressure to bag the full three points, but the hosts will feel the heat as they hope to bag their eighth league title.

However, speaking about his ambitions and as a player, Ngoma believes he has had a good start under coach Pitso Mosimane since making his move last month.

Although he is yet to find the back of the net for the 2016 African champions, the attacker is aware that he doesn’t need too much time to do so.

"It's been a good start for me," adds the talented winger. "It's good to be working with a coach (like Pitso Mosimane) who has a winning mentality and wants to win every game that is played."

Sundowns won the first round clash 2-1 at Goble Park and this will be staged at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Wednesday. kick-off is at 19:30pm.