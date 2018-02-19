Kano Pillars' Chinedu Udoji dies aged 28

Kano Pillars' Chinedu Udoji has died at the age of 28, it has been announced.

Kano Pillars Chinedu Udoji dies in auto crash

The centre-back, who captained Enyimba to win the 2014 Federation Cup and 2015 Nigeria Professional Football League titles, passed away on Sunday after he was involved in a car crash.

He was on parade as Sai Masu Gida played out a 1-1 draw with the People’s Elephant at the Sani Abacha Stadium, and on his return to club after visiting his former teammates at Enyimba suffered the tragic fate.

He is survived by his parents, wife and two little children.

Kano Pillars expressed their condolences with Udoji's family after hearing the news of his passing.

“Chinedu Udoji was involved in a car accident yesterday after visiting his former teammates at Enyimba,” the club tweeted.

“This tragic accident happened along Club Road in Kano. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, fans, and football lovers all across the country.”



