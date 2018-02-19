Gor Mahia has named the traveling squad for the return leg of Caf Champions League on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia release squad for return leg of Caf Champions League

As earlier revealed by Goal, injured Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge has not travelled. Former Tusker midfielder Humphrey Mieno has made the squad alongside Charles Momanyi and Wesley Onguso.

K’Ogalo left for Equatorial Guinea in the wee hours of Monday and have already landed in Ethiopia where they are waiting to connect their flight to Malabo.

The Kenyan champions are carrying a two goal lead and will need a draw of any kind to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch and Shaban Odhoji; Defenders: Harun Shakava, Godfrey Wulusimbi, Wellington Ochoeng', Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi and Wesley Onguso; Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno, Ernest Wendo, Kevin Omondi, Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno and Bernard Ondieki; Strikers:, George Odhiambo, Ephrem Guikan, Meddie Kagere and Samuel Onyango.

Technical bench: Coach - Dylan Kerr, Assistant - Zedekiah Otieno, Team Manager - Jolawi Obondo, Team Doctor - Patrick Opiyo and Goalkeeper trainer - Willis Ochieng'.

Officials: Chairman - Ambrose Rachier, Vice Chairman - John Pesa, Treasurer - Sally Bolo, Dep SG - Ronald Ngala, OS - Judith Nyangi, CEO - Lordvick Aduda, FKF Rep - George Ong'udi, EC Member - David Okuku and Media Team - Tony Anelka.