Manchester United to Bring #ILOVEUNITED to Malaysia

Manchester United is bringing its popular #ILOVEUNITED fan party to Malaysia for the very first time, hosting a free live match screening of its highly anticipated home match against Liverpool on Saturday 10th March, at Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur.

The exclusive and free to attend event has been held all over the world and the club is excited to be hosting its first event of this kind in Malaysia. Manchester United Ambassadors, Dwight Yorke and Denis Irwin together with Club Legend David May will be on the ground meeting fans, sampling local culture and giving pre-match views and half time analysis of the game.

Supporters can also expect live entertainment, giveaways and competitions, including the chance to win a once in a lifetime VIP trip to Old Trafford. Theevent will also feature an interactive, online hub linking fans around the globe, with the opportunity to upload and post their own videos and pictures of themselves cheering on their team.

ILOVEUNITED is free to attend and fans are asked to apply online for tickets by visiting www.manutd.com/iloveunited by no later than midnight on 4th March. Applications will then be entered into a ballot, with tickets issued at random. Successful applicants will be notified by email no later than 6th March.

Fans who are already Official Manchester United members are guaranteed a ticket to the event by simply submitting their membership number during the application process.

“The club has a long standing affinity with Malaysia and we are pleased to be returning there to host our very first live match screening in the country, for one of the most popular games of the season. Manchester United has over 8 million loyal and passionate supporters in Malaysia and #ILOVEUNITED will be an unforgettable event for those fans."

"Previous #ILOVEUNITED events have been attended by hundreds of thousands of fans, creating a great atmosphere among our worldwide family of fans and the interactive element will bring them even closer together," says Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold.

Visit www.manutd.com/iloveunited for more details.