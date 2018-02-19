Nine sent off in chaotic Brazilian 'foot-brawl' derby

A Brazilian derby match between Vitoria and Bahia was abandoned with 11 minutes remaining on Sunday after the hosts had six men sent off in a game marked by a mass punch-up between players from both sides.

Nine sent off as Brazilian derby descends into chaos

The score in the Bahia state championship clash was 1-1 when Bruno Bispo became the ninth player in all, and the fifth from Vitoria, to be shown the red card.

With teams requiring a minimum of seven players, the referee was forced to end the game.

Denilson opened the scoring for Vitoria after 33 minutes but Vinicius levelled with a penalty four minutes into the second half.

He celebrated with a provocative dance in front of the Vitoria supporters, which led to fury from the home players.

Punches were thrown from both sides and five men were sent off, three from Bahia and two from Vitoria.

Two more players, one from each side, were sent off a couple of minutes later, as tempers frayed and trouble spread to the terraces.

With 13 minutes left a fourth Vitoria player was sent off, prompting Bispo to kick the ball away and force the referee into awarding him his second yellow and a match-ending red.

Brazil's sporting court will now decide what action to take over the indiscipline and the result.