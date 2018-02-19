Marseille in the hunt for second after win

Olympique Marseille remained firmly in the race for second place in Ligue 1 when Florian Thauvin's first-half goal gave them a 1-0 home win against Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

Midfielder Thauvin headed home from Dimitri Payet's corner in the 34th minute to put third-placed Marseille on 55 points from 26 games.

Monaco are second on 56 after thrashing Dijon 4-0 on Friday, 12 points behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain who beat Strasbourg 5-2 on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, fourth-placed side Olympique Lyonnais lost touch in the race for second after they squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lille.

Burkina Faso striker Bertrand Traore struck twice before the break, but the hosts fought back with goals by Nicolas Pepe and Luiz Araujo to salvage a point.

The result put Lyon on 49 points from 26 games.

Lille dominated possession but Lyon were the more clinical as they went ahead in the 21st minute when Traore tapped in after keeper Mike Maignan had released a Memphis Depay cross into his path.

Traore found the back of the net again one minute from the break with a shot on the turn inside the area. He came close again in stoppage time with a curled effort that flew just wide of the top corner.

Lille, who are 17th on 27 points, reduced the arrears on 65 minutes, Pepe firing home from Araujo's cross.

He returned the favour by setting up Araujo, who beat Anthony Lopes with a fierce shot from 25 metres nine minutes from time.