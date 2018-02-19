Bertrand Traore scored a brace in Lyon’s 2-2 draw with Lille in Sunday’s French Ligue 1 encounter.

Bertrand Traore bags brace in Lyon's stalemate vs. Lille

The former Chelsea forward who ended a three-game goal drought in the outing as Bruno Genesio’s men were forced to drop points for the seventh time in the top-flight this season.

The Burkina Faso international opened the scoring in the 21st minute and just before the break, the attacker completed his brace to increase his goal tally to ten in 27 outings in all competitions this season.

However, Christophe Galtier’s side regrouped and scored two goals in the second half to earn a point against Kids.

Nicolas Pepe started the fightback for the hosts in the 66th minute after benefitting from Luiz Araujo.

Araujo later scored a goal of his own to secure a share of the spoils for Lille.

Lyon are just a place adrift of Champions League qualification spot, with Olympique Marseille three points clear of them in the log.

Traore who featured for the entire duration of the match will be looking to continue with the impressive display when his side travel to Estadio de la Ceramica to take on Villarreal in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday.