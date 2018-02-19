ATK were handed their eighth loss of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 season as they slumped to a 1-2 defeat at home to Mumbai City who kept their hopes for a playoff berth alive with the win.

ISL 2017-18: ATK's Ashley Westwood - Debjit faces a fight to get back his place

ATK coach Ashley Westwood thought that his side had played well to dominate the proceedings but had to pay the price for some poor defending.

“We were well prepared for Mumbai City. They swapped their system after nine minutes but we gave away a silly foul. And that provided the Brazilian (Marco Rosario) to take the free-kick and score against the run of play,” the Englishman explained at the post-match press conference.

“We threatened, but (there were) no clear cut chances. We were naive (in defence) for the second goal. We just didn't defend very well but were certainly the dominant team throughout,” Westwood added.

The former Bengaluru FC coach stressed that until his side upped their defensive game, they will not be good enough for the ISL and gave the example of Jamshedpur FC’s success as the reason.

“Two goals (conceded). Not good enough. Teams like Jamshedpur FC defend and get clean-sheets and then work their way up on the table. First (we) need to stop conceding. No complaints about the attack. The killer (blow) was the goal they scored. It was a silly goal to concede that,” he said.

The ATK coach also explained that first-choice goalkeeper Debjit Majumder had missed Sunday’s clash due to a sore knee and expects him to be back in action for ATK’s next outing.

“Debjit had a sore knee. He will be available for the next game. However, Soram Poirei has done well in his absence and Debjit faces a fight to get back his place,” Westwood said before concluding.