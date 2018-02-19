Orlando Pirates are reportedly set to revive their interest in Bidvest Wits central midfielder Ben Motshwari this winter.

Reports: Bidvest Wits to sell Ben Motshwari to Orlando Pirates after signing Cole Alexander

The talented midfielder had been tipped for a move to Pirates during the recent Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window.

At one stage, the Buccaneers appeared close to signing the Motshwari and fellow central midfielder Xola Mlambo from Wits last month.

The two Gauteng-born central midfielders helped the Clever Boys win the MTN8 Cup and PSL title under accomplished coach Gavin Hunt.

However, the Soweto giants were only able to beef up their squad with the signing of Mlambo, who has been hailed as the Xabi Alonso of South African football by Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Recent reports have indicated the four-time champions are hopeful of signing Motshwari during the next transfer window which will open in July 2018.

The box-to-box player was also linked with PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns prior to the current campaign as the 2016 Caf Champions League winners looked to beef up their star-studded midfield.

It seems the Brazilians have since lost their interest in Motshwari with the Tshwane giants having signed Oupa Manyisa from Pirates last August.

Motshwari, who joined Wits from lower division side Trabzon FC in 2014, has struggled for regular game at the Braamfontein-based outfit this season.

Granwald Scott, Thabang Monare, Edwin Gyimah and Phumlani Ntshangase have been preferred ahead of Motshwari in central midfield.

The defending league champions recently signed free agent Cole Alexander, who is a central midfielder, which has increased competition for a place in the Wits starting line-up.

Motshwari, who was born in Mohlakeng, has made only six appearances in the league for the Clever Boys in the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether the Braamfontein-based club will be open to selling Motshwari to the Buccaneers in the winter.





