Isibania staged a remarkable comeback to trounce Administration Police 2-1 in an FKF National Super League match played on Sunday.

Isibania gun down AP as Ushuru drop points in Kisumu

In other results, Western Stima were held to a barren 0-0 draw by Ushuru in a match played at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu while in Muhoroni, Kenya Police got easy pickings after home side Muhoroni Youth failed to turn up for the match.

After a cagey first half that ended 0-0, hosts AP were the first to take the lead in the 67th minute courtesy of a goal from the spot by substitute Robert Jagero.

The burly striker tucked in after Nicodemus Asumwa had been brought down by Isibania midfielder Shadrack Kawa. Second half substitute Robert Jagero shot AP ahead from the spot after Nicodemus Asumwa had been fouled in the 18-yard box

The lead, however, only lasted ten minutes. Antonio Abwao, who had given the hosts’ defense a hard time for the better part of the match, was brought down inside the box. Abdalla Ismail stepped up to take the resultant penalty kick and did so in calm fashion.

The guests seemed motivated by the equalizer and would take the lead five minutes from time. Michael Babu tucked in from close range after good build-up play from the left flank left him unmarked.

In the second match played at the same venue, Nairobi City Stars trounced nine-man FC Talanta 3-1. Abdirahim Mango gave City Stars the lead at the stroke of halftime.

Upon resumption, Arthur Museve scored an own goal to hand Talanta an equalizer. Nairobi City Stars would, however, restore their one-goal advantage less than ten minutes later through Kevin Ouma.