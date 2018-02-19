AFC Leopards have named a strong squad of 19 players for the return leg of Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards name squad for return leg in Madagascar

Ingwe will take on Fosa Juniors of Madagascar after drawing the first leg 1-1 at Bukhungu Stadium last weekend. The team will need a high scoring draw or win to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Coach Robert Matano has retained most of the players who featured in the first leg. Conspicuosly missing from the squad is Nigerian striker Henry Uche, who Goal understands is set to undergo operation after sustaining an injury.

AFC Leopards squad: 1. Adira Jairus, 2. Ezekiel Owade, 3. Andika Gabriel, 4. Kibwage Micheal, 5. Oduro Isaac, 6. Mainge Yusuf, 7. Sikhayi Dennis, 8. Kamura Robinson, 9. Mburu Moses, 10. Okoth Collins, 11. Kuria Joseph, 12. Isuzza Whyvonne, 13. Lukooya Baker, 14. Majid Victor, 15. Otieno Duncan 16. Marita Brian, 17. Oburu Vincent, 18. Owiti Jaffery and 19. Odera Ezekiel.

Head Coach: Matano Robert, Assistant Coach (Kitambi Dennis), Team Manager (Selebwa Gilbert), S&C Coach (Shamiah Mike) and Team Doctor (Mandi Noel).