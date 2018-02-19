News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Paul Okon quits as Mariners A-League coach
Paul Okon quits as Mariners A-League coach

Oghenekaro Etebo backs Las Palmas to return to victory after Sevilla loss

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Oghenekaro Etebo has backed Las Palmas to return to victory after they suffered a 2-1 loss to Sevilla on Saturday.

Oghenekaro Etebo backs Las Palmas to return to victory after Sevilla loss

Oghenekaro Etebo backs Las Palmas to return to victory after Sevilla loss

Wissam Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia’s efforts rendered Jonathan Calleri’s goal a mere consolation as La Union Deportiva suffered their 16th defeat in the Spanish Primera Division this season.

Although the Nigeria international featured from start to finish in his third appearance for the club since he departed the Portuguese side Feirense on loan, he could do little to alleviate the loss.

However, he has taken to the social media to salute the club’s supporters and assured that the club will ‘march on’ from the defeat.

“Not the result we wanted but we will march on,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

“Yesterday was a very close game and our supporters were amazing once again.”



Back To Top