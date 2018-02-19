Oghenekaro Etebo has backed Las Palmas to return to victory after they suffered a 2-1 loss to Sevilla on Saturday.

Oghenekaro Etebo backs Las Palmas to return to victory after Sevilla loss

Wissam Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia’s efforts rendered Jonathan Calleri’s goal a mere consolation as La Union Deportiva suffered their 16th defeat in the Spanish Primera Division this season.

Although the Nigeria international featured from start to finish in his third appearance for the club since he departed the Portuguese side Feirense on loan, he could do little to alleviate the loss.

However, he has taken to the social media to salute the club’s supporters and assured that the club will ‘march on’ from the defeat.

“Not the result we wanted but we will march on,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

“Yesterday was a very close game and our supporters were amazing once again.”