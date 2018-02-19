Kenya Police earned three free points after Muhoroni Youth failed to show up for the National Super League match on Sunday.

Muhoroni Youth gives away another walk-over in the NSL

Muhoroni Youth, who were relegated from the Kenyan Premier League last season, failed to show up for the lower tier match at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium.

This is the second time that Muhoroni have missed to honour the NSL fixtures.

Muhoroni were expected to make their NSL debut last week but never turned up for the opening match against KCB.

Muhoroni had threatened never to participate in the lower league after challenging their relegation at a Kisumu Law Court. The petition was thrown away.

It remains to be seen how Football Kenya Federation will handle the matter going forward as the Kisumu County side make good their threat.