I-League 2017-18: Shillong Lajong v Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Shillong Lajong hosts Aizawl FC in an I-League clash on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Shillong.

Date

Monday, February 19

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 and 2 HD) have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. However, this fixture will not have a live telecast.



TEAM NEWS

SHILLONG LAJONG POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Nidhin Lal (GK); Kenstar Kharshong, Juho Oh, Aibanbha Dohling, Rakesh Pradhan; Hardy-Cliff Nongbri, Daniel Odafin; Abdoulaye Koffi, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Alen Deory; Saihou Jagne.

Injured: None



Doubtful: Laurence Doe, Juho Oh



Suspended: None



Key Players: Saihou Jagne,Samuel Lalmuanpuia

AIZAWL FC POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Avilash Paul (GK); R. Laldinliana, Masih Saighani, Hmingthan 'Valpuia' Mawia, Lalram 'Tea' Hmunmawia; Alfred Jaryan, David Lalrinmuana; Albert Zohmingmawia, Andrei Ionescu, Malsawmtluanga; Leonce Dodoz.

Injured: William Lalnunfela, Kareem Nurain, Lal 'Achia' Hriatrenga, Lalkhawpui 'Mapuia' Mawia.



Doubtful: Yugo Kobayashi



Suspended: None



Key Players: Andrei Ionescu, Masih Saighani



GAME PREVIEW

Aizawl FC will be desperate for three points when they travel to Meghalaya to face fellow North-Eastern side Shillong Lajong on Monday.

The hosts are also in need of three points, having gone off the boil after a strong start to the season. Shillong Lajong are in the fifth spot in the table but are only three points ahead of Indian Arrows who are bottom of the pile.

As such a victory on Monday is vital for them and the derby atmosphere for the game will only increase the stakes on offer. They are coming off a goalless draw with Chennai City and are winless in the last four games.

Aizawl FC are also coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Indian Arrows where they relinquished the lead twice.

Newly appointed head coach Santosh Kashyap started with a draw but will be eager to notch a win and break free from the melee at the bottom of the table.

Aizawl wer beaten 1-0 in the reverse fixture at home and will have revenge on their minds on Monday.