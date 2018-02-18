After the 0-0 draw with Lipuli FC, Azam FC Assistant Coach Nassor Idd 'Cheche' has conceded that their current run of results are not too favorable for their league title ambitions but still believes they are still in the title race.

Cheche reveal reason for Lipuli draw

Azam have already lost to Simba and Yanga in the second half of the season and the Lipuli draw hasn’t made matters any easier

Speaking to Goal Cheche said there are many reasons that led to them missing the three points and key among them is they used many young players.

"The results is bad for us because we are in the third position, but we are still in the title race and our aim is to win the coming matches," said Cheche.

Cheche also pointed out that injuries to key players like their Captain Himid Mao and other senior players is another reason for their recent results.

Azam FC currently sit third in the league standing with 35 point from 19 matches.