EXTRA TIME: Watch Liverpool fans sing new Mohamed Salah chant

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has earned himself a place in the fans’ hearts with a new chant for his impressive goal record this campaign.

The 25-year-old who arrived at Anfield from AS Roma last summer has scored 30 goals in 36 across all competitions this season.

With just 26 league appearances so far, Salah has garnered 22 league goals for the Merseyside outfit, becoming the highest African goalscorer in a Premier League season after Emmanuel Adebayor (24 goals) and Didier Drogba (29 goals).

The forward’s incredible goalscoring form has inspired a new chant among the Liverpool faithful who are ready to ‘be Muslim too’ if he scores a few more.