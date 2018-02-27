I-League 2017-18: The battle to beat relegation

The 11th edition of I-League has already churned out a number of upsets as we head into the business end of the season. Surprise league leaders Minerva Punjab have already set one hand on the trophy and gauging from their current form, the league title is virtually theirs to throw away.

An exciting battle is also being fought at the lower half of the table. As Indian Arrows (developmental side) and Gokulam Kerala FC (corporate entrant) are immune from relegation, the fight to beat the drop have settled down to Churchill Brothers of Goa and Coimbatore-based Chennai City FC.

Goal analyzes the chances of these two teams to stay afloat in the top division of the country.

Churchill Brothers

The Goan side seemed to have turned their season around when they picked up five wins in six games. But since then their performance have only gone southwards. The recent draw against a resurgent Gokulam side and before that the three consecutive losses to Indian Arrows, NEROCA and Chennai City have once again fueled the fears of relegation.

Mechac Koffi and Kalu Ogba's partnership upfront along with a spirited performance from James Kithan under the bar had resurrected Churchill from a disastrous start to the season. But with both Koffi and Kalu being released due to injuries and Kithan's fluctuating performances under the sticks have hampered their chances of remaining afloat in I-League.

Their two remaining fixtures, against top teams like league leaders Minerva Punjab and Mohun Bagan further complicates matters for Alfred Fernandes’ men. Playing against Minerva in Panchkula remains a Herculean task so they have to make the most from their home game against Mohun Bagan. But the Mariners will also look to finish their season in style and after they beat NEROCA 3-2 in Imphal they are mathematically still in the championship race.

It seems increasingly difficult for the Goan side to add to their points tally, unless they produce something exceptional and inspiring to turn the tide in their favour. If both Chennai City and Churchill are tied on points Chennai will save relegation, courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

Chennai City FC

The Coimbatore-based side is likely to face the axe from the premier division as they currently sit with 16 points a point behind Churchill Brothers and also with a game less in hand.

They were thrashed 7-1 by title contenders East Bengal in their last outing and they will be up against Minerva in their last league match, who are gunning for the title. Their defence was in sixes and sevens against the Red and Golds and a lack of communication in midfield was evident as they regularly lost possession in crucial areas of the pitch.

Frenchman Jean Joachim showed promise in the initial stages of the league but with the passage of time, the striker has flouted more chances than he has converted. Uros Poljanec has hardly been consistent and his silly errors under the bar at the beginning of the season is one of the primary reasons behind Chennai’s dipping fortunes. Although the Slovenian is out nursing a head injury, his replacement Kabir T has also failed to live up to expectations. His solitary high point remains the penalty save of Mohun Bagan forward Akram Moghrabi as he had a torrid 90 minutes against East Bengal. Soosairaj has been the only livewire on the pitch but a lack of support from his attacking partners has rendered his efforts futile.

If the Men in Green can stage a beat an in-form Minerva they will have a chance to avoid relegation, otherwise, the Rohit Ramesh-owned side might slip to the dungeon of second-division.