Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Madrid prepare €200m bid for De Bruyne

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to smash the club transfer record with a €200 million offer for Kevin De Bruyne, claims Don Balon.

The Manchester City midfielder has been in sparkling form this season, spearheading the club's march to the Premier League summit.

And while Madrid do not lack for talent in the engine room, Perez is desperate to see one of the world's best midfielders pull on the Blancos shirt and is willing to pay big money for the privilege.

Madrid to offer £100m plus Bale for Hazard

Real Madrid are set to offer £100m plus Gareth Bale to Chelsea in an attempt to land Eden Hazard, reports the Express

The Spanish giants have made the Belgian their top target for the summer, and the 27-year-old is yet to sign a new deal with the Blues.

And Los Blancos are now willing to part with former Tottenham star Bale and a massive amount of cash in order to get a deal done.

Inter & AC Milan want Balotelli back

Inter and AC Milan are looking to lure Mario Balotelli back to San Siro from Nice this summer, The Sun reports.

The striker has been impressive again this season, netting twice on Thursday as they Nice 3-2 to Lokomotiv Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie — taking his tally to 21 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Italian's time in Ligue 1 has not been all smooth, as was shown last week when he was given a yellow card for complaining to the referee about racist abuse coming from the crowd.

Balotelli has been linked with a return to Italy already, with Juventus said to be looking for a way to sign him, but he could opt for a more familiar club, with both Milan clubs interested.

Bailey could get England World Cup call-up

England are considering including Leon Bailey in their squad for the 2018 World Cup if the Bayer Leverkusen winger switches allegiance from Jamaica, The Mirror says.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining Bayer Leverkusen and has already been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United. However, he could be set for a change at national team level first as the Football Association look to capitalise on his eligibility to play for England.

The Jamaica Under-23 international qualifies for the Three Lions through his grandparents, and the British newspaper reports that Gareth Southgate is considering making a call to the winger.

Zidane considers Real Madrid exit

Zinedine Zidane is considering leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to AS.

The French coach himself has admitted that he finds his job in charge of the European champions "tiring", but maintains he is not ready to leave the club. However, the Spanish outlet claims Zidane has already told those around him that he will walk away if he feels he cannot take the team forward, with that time seemingly approaching.

The former Madrid and Juventus star is said to have his sights set on taking over the France national team when Didier Deschamps leaves.

Milan eyeing Memphis

AC Milan are keeping an eye on Memphis Depay's progress at Lyon and are considering making an offer for the winger in the summer, reports Calciomercato.

The Netherlands international has impressed since joining the French side from Manchester United and has scored 12 times in 30 Ligue 1 and Europa League appearances this season.

While Milan are yet to make contact with Lyon, they are hoping to lure Memphis to Serie A during the next transfer window as they continue to scout him.

PSG in for Marcos Rojo

Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a £30 million offer for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo as the Argentina international holds off on signing a new contract, The Mirror claims.

Jose Mourinho has grown frustrated by how long negotiations are taking as the Old Trafford club look to tie Rojo to a new long-term deal, but talks are likely to be disrupted even further as PSG are hoping to reunite him with compatriot Angel Di Maria in the French capital.

Herrera wants Italy switch

Hector Herrera is in talks with AC Milan and is looking to make a summer move from Porto, A Bola reports.

The 27-year-old Mexico international is contracted to the Portuguese side until 2019 and the club are expected to demand Milan meet his €40 million release clause if they want to land him.

But Herrera is apparently already in talks with the Rossoneri and hopes to begin next term in Serie A.

Spurs line up Watford double swoop

Tottenham are eyeing a £50million double swoop on Watford for Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure, reports The Sun .

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to add support for star man Harry Kane and has been impressed by the Brazilian in the Premier League.

Doucoure hasn't signed a new deal and would add a measure of stability to Tottenham's midfielder at a relatively cheap price, with the two players set for big wage hikes with the London club.

Man City ready to move for Weigl

Manchester City have been scouting Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl and are ready to make him one of the club's top targets for the summer window, according to the Mirror .

Pep Guardiola wants an enforcer in his midfielder, but the 22-year-old will not be a cheap option.

BVB will not listen to offers until they reach the £40m-mark.

Chelsea want Aguero for Hazard

Manchester City are ready to offer make a £150million offer to bring in Chelsea star Eden Hazard, but the Blues are only willing to listen if Sergio Aguero is part of the deal, reports the Sunday Star (via the Mirror ).

Both players still have two years left on their current deals, and Real Madrid are closely following the situation.

Neymar won't receive Ronaldo's Madrid wages

Rumours of Neymar joining Real Madrid persist, but the signing of the Brazilian star would come with a hefty financial penalty for the player, according to Don Balon .

While PSG's potential exit from the Champions League has put the players at the club, including Neymar, on notice, an alleged clause in Cristiano Ronaldo's contract dictates that he must be the top earner for Madrid.

With Los Blancos set to keep the Portuguese for at least one more season, that clause would force the PSG star to take a substantial pay cut to join the Spanish giants.

Mane set for Liverpool pay rise

Liverpool are set to hand Sadio Mane a bumper pay rise after his showing for the club in the Champions League, reports the Mirror .

With three years left to run on his current deal there is no rush for a new contract, but if the forward is willing to sign on for two extra years he would be in line to double his wages and move in line with the club's top earners.

Arsenal preparing for life without Wenger

Arsenal are preparing for life without Arsene Wenger, according to the Daily Mail .

Josh Kroenke, son of owner Stan, has moved to London to conduct an in-depth review of all aspects of the club.

While the report claims that the younger Kroenke won't be interfering with the daily running of the London outfit, the move is seen as part of Ivan Gazidis' promise that there would be a "catalyst of change."

Mou & Poch top PSG wishlist

Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino are on PSG's shortlist to replace Unai Emery, according to the Mirror .

Emery is under pressure following the French side's loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Should the club not recover in the return leg, it is expected that the Ligue 1 side's owners will move swiftly, with the Tottenham and Manchester United managers at the top of the list along with former Barca manager Luis Enrique.

Chelsea to use Batshuayi in Pulisic bid

Chelsea are hoping Borussia Dortmund’s interest in keeping Michy Batshauyi will boost their hopes of signing Christian Pulisic, claims the Daily Mail .

Batshuayi has been quick to make an impact during his loan spell at Dortmund , with reports claiming the Bundesliga club want to sign the striker on a permanent basis.

If Dortmund do make a permanent push for Batshuayi in the summer, then Chelsea are ready to use that interest as leverage in their bid for Pulisic.

Man Utd fan Pulisic , who has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, is one of football’s best young players, and Chelsea are eager to steal a march on their rivals to sign the USA international.

Liverpool want Ceballos to replace Coutinho

Liverpool have found their Philippe Coutinho replacement at Anfield, with Dani Ceballos the ideal choice for Jurgen Klopp according to Don Balon .

Coutinho left the Reds in January to join Barcelona for €160 million, but Klopp has not yet used that money to bring in a new midfielder, preferring to bide his time and wait until the summer.

Ceballos is seen as a suitable candidate for Coutinho's former role in the Liverpool XI, and is reportedly unhappy with a lack of first-team opportunities under Zinedine Zidane at Santiago Bernabeu.