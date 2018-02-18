Yanga Zimbabwean International Donald Ngoma is on his way to back to training with the first team squad after recovering from his knee injury Goal has learned,

Donald Ngoma set to start training with first team

Ngoma has not featured for Yanga this season due to a knee injury sustained during a premier league match against Ndanda FC.

Speaking to Goal Yanga team Doctor Edward Bavu revealed that Ngoma’s treatment is completed and is ready to get back to training with his team.

"I'm happy to say Ngoma injury has been healed and is expected to start training with team after they return from Seychelles," said Bavu.

This news will be a boost to Yanga Head coach George Lwandamina who currently only has Obrey Chirwa as the main striker with no back up senior back options