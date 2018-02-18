Rasheedat Ajibade scored a hat-trick as Nigeria spanked Senegal 3-0 at the Sports Park Stadium, Abidjan.

Nigeria Women 3-0 Senegal Women: Ajibade hits treble in Wafu Cup cruise

The Terranga Lionesses had crushed Togo 6-0 in their opening game, with the Super Falcons crawling to a 1-0 win over Mali, but Saturday’s encounter saw Thomas Dennerby’s side put up a fine display.

Ajibade put her side ahead in the 19th minute after heading in a corner kick played by Glory Ogbonna which completely beat goalkeeper Ouleye Dieye.

The FC Robo Queens’ striker continued with her impressive display of the evening with the second goal in the 30th minute. She tapped into an empty net after rounding up Dieye.

And she wrapped up her first Falcons’ treble four minutes later, as the Senegalese paid for their defensive failings.

Both teams were unable to get more goals in the second half as Nigeria booked an early place in the semi-final with a game to spare.

Dennerby’s team will face whipping girls Togo in the last group game of the competition.