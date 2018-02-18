Man Utd team news: Pogba out but Alexis starts as Mourinho makes six changes for FA Cup clash

Alexis Sanchez starts up front alongside Romelu Lukaku for a much-changed Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup test against Huddersfield Town.

Man United team news: Pogba out but Alexis starts as Mourinho makes six changes for FA Cup clash

Jose Mourinho makes six alterations to the side which lost at Newcastle last time out, with Paul Pogba one of the absentees due to an apparent illness.

Sanchez and Lukaku look likely to form part of a three-man attacking line, with Juan Mata set to start on the right of a 4-3-3.

Michael Carrick and Nemanja Matic start together in midfield for the first time, and Scott McTominay complements them in the three-man engine room.

At the back there are two changes, with Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof stepping in for Antonio Valencia and Phil Jones. Meanwhile, Sergio Romero replaces David de Gea in goal.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo; Williams, Billing; Quaner, Ince, Van La Parra; Mounie.

Subs: Coleman, Smith, Malone, Whitehead, Hogg, Sabiri, Depoitre.

Manchester United: Romero; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, Carrick, McTominay; Mata, Lukaku, Sanchez.

Subs: J. Pereira, Darmian, Bailly, Gomes, Hamilton, Lingard, Martial.