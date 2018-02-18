News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Victory handed ACL drubbing in South Korea
Victory handed ACL drubbing in South Korea

Wazito pick a point against a toothless Kakamega Homeboyz

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Chemelil Sugar came from a goal down to claim a point against visiting Kariobangi Sharks at Chemelil Sports Complex.

Wazito pick a point against a toothless Kakamega Homeboyz

Wazito pick a point against a toothless Kakamega Homeboyz

New signing Erick Kapaito gave the visitors what looked like a winner with about five minutes to the break, thanks to defensive lapses, but the hosts had other ideas when  Amani Kyata fired home an equalizer just a few seconds after the restart.

At Camp Toyoyo, promoted side Wazito FC registered their fourth point in two matches after settling to a barren draw against visiting Kakamega Homeboyz.

Frank Ouna charges picked their first maximum points in the opening match against former champions, Sony Sugar whom they downed by a solitary goal at the same venue two weeks ago.

In other matches played on Saturday, Mathare United went top of the table despite their 0-0 draw against hosts Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium.

At Sudi Stadium, Nzoia Sugar suffered its second defeat in a row after falling to Nakumatt by a solitary goal scored by Brian Nyakan.

 

Back To Top