Chemelil Sugar came from a goal down to claim a point against visiting Kariobangi Sharks at Chemelil Sports Complex.

Wazito pick a point against a toothless Kakamega Homeboyz

New signing Erick Kapaito gave the visitors what looked like a winner with about five minutes to the break, thanks to defensive lapses, but the hosts had other ideas when Amani Kyata fired home an equalizer just a few seconds after the restart.

At Camp Toyoyo, promoted side Wazito FC registered their fourth point in two matches after settling to a barren draw against visiting Kakamega Homeboyz.

Frank Ouna charges picked their first maximum points in the opening match against former champions, Sony Sugar whom they downed by a solitary goal at the same venue two weeks ago.

In other matches played on Saturday, Mathare United went top of the table despite their 0-0 draw against hosts Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium.

At Sudi Stadium, Nzoia Sugar suffered its second defeat in a row after falling to Nakumatt by a solitary goal scored by Brian Nyakan.